How to Watch Denny McCarthy at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 2, 2022; Silvis, Illinois, USA; Denny McCarthy hits a putt on the 9th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Denny McCarthy hits the links in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship August 11-14 in Memphis, Tennessee. He's looking for better results than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina.

How to Watch Denny McCarthy at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Date: August 11-14, 2022

August 11-14, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Course: TPC Southwind

TPC Southwind Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

McCarthy's Statistics

McCarthy has finished below par four times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last eight rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.

Over his last eight rounds, McCarthy has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

In 2018, McCarthy's last time competing at TPC Southwind, he placed 18th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings August 4- 7 Wyndham Championship MC +3 $0 July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic MC E $0 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 6 -16 $248,500 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +1 $0 June 16-19 U.S. Open 7 -1 $515,934

Regional restrictions apply.