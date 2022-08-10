How to Watch Denny McCarthy at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Denny McCarthy hits the links in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship August 11-14 in Memphis, Tennessee. He's looking for better results than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina.
- Date: August 11-14, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Course: TPC Southwind
McCarthy's Statistics
- McCarthy has finished below par four times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score in one of his last eight rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.
- Over his last eight rounds, McCarthy has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
- In 2018, McCarthy's last time competing at TPC Southwind, he placed 18th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
August 4- 7
Wyndham Championship
MC
+3
$0
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
MC
E
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
6
-16
$248,500
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+1
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
7
-1
$515,934
How To Watch
August
10
2022
FedEx St. Jude Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
