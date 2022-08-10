How to Watch Doug Ghim at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Doug Ghim looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club when he tees off in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tennessee.
How to Watch Doug Ghim at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- Date: August 11-14, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Course: TPC Southwind
Ghim's Statistics
- Ghim has finished below par four times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score twice in his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Ghim has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
August 4- 7
Wyndham Championship
MC
+1
$0
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
MC
+6
$0
July 21-24
3M Open
16
-7
$103,313
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
MC
+3
$0
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
16
-1
$103,262
