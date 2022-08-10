How to Watch Doug Ghim at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 24, 2022; Blaine, Minnesota, USA; Doug Ghim drives on the second hole during the final round of the 3M Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Doug Ghim looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club when he tees off in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tennessee.

How to Watch Doug Ghim at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Date: August 11-14, 2022

August 11-14, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Course: TPC Southwind

Ghim's Statistics

Ghim has finished below par four times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score twice in his last eight rounds.

Over his last eight rounds, Ghim has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings August 4- 7 Wyndham Championship MC +1 $0 July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic MC +6 $0 July 21-24 3M Open 16 -7 $103,313 July 14-17 Barracuda Championship MC +3 $0 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open 16 -1 $103,262

