How to Watch Dylan Frittelli at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 28, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Dylan Frittelli hits a greenside pitch shot on the sixth hole during the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Dylan Frittelli takes the course in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship August 11-14 in Memphis, Tennessee. He's looking for better results than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan.

How to Watch Dylan Frittelli at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Frittelli's Statistics

  • Over his last eight rounds, Frittelli has finished below par four times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
  • Frittelli has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

July 28-31

Rocket Mortgage Classic

MC

+2

$0

July 21-24

3M Open

MC

+4

$0

July 14-17

The Open Championship

28

-8

$90,917

July 7-10

Genesis Scottish Open

47

+4

$27,711

June 30 - July 3

John Deere Classic

30

-10

$39,082

How To Watch

August
10
2022

FedEx St. Jude Championship, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
