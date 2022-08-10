How to Watch Dylan Frittelli at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Dylan Frittelli takes the course in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship August 11-14 in Memphis, Tennessee. He's looking for better results than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan.
How to Watch Dylan Frittelli at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- Date: August 11-14, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Course: TPC Southwind
Frittelli's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Frittelli has finished below par four times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Frittelli has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
MC
+2
$0
July 21-24
3M Open
MC
+4
$0
July 14-17
The Open Championship
28
-8
$90,917
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
47
+4
$27,711
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
30
-10
$39,082
How To Watch
August
10
2022
FedEx St. Jude Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
