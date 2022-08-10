How to Watch Dylan Frittelli at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 28, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Dylan Frittelli hits a greenside pitch shot on the sixth hole during the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Dylan Frittelli takes the course in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship August 11-14 in Memphis, Tennessee. He's looking for better results than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan.

How to Watch Dylan Frittelli at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Date: August 11-14, 2022

August 11-14, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Course: TPC Southwind

TPC Southwind Live Stream on fuboTV:

Frittelli's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Frittelli has finished below par four times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Frittelli has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic MC +2 $0 July 21-24 3M Open MC +4 $0 July 14-17 The Open Championship 28 -8 $90,917 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open 47 +4 $27,711 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 30 -10 $39,082

