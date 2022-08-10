How to Watch Emiliano Grillo at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 24, 2022; Blaine, Minnesota, USA; Emiliano Grillo drives on the second hole during the final round of the 3M Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Emiliano Grillo, the No. 108 player in the world, looks to improve upon his 66th-place finish in last year's tournament when he hits the links in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind August 11-14.

How to Watch Emiliano Grillo at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Date: August 11-14, 2022

August 11-14, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Course: TPC Southwind

Grillo's Statistics

Grillo has finished below par eight times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded one of the five best scores in four of his last 10 rounds.

Grillo has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in five of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 21-24 3M Open 2 -14 $667,500 July 14-17 The Open Championship MC +2 $0 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 2 -18 $631,900 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +1 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 28 -4 $57,047

