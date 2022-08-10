How to Watch Emiliano Grillo at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Emiliano Grillo, the No. 108 player in the world, looks to improve upon his 66th-place finish in last year's tournament when he hits the links in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind August 11-14.
How to Watch Emiliano Grillo at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- Date: August 11-14, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Course: TPC Southwind
Grillo's Statistics
- Grillo has finished below par eight times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in four of his last 10 rounds.
- Grillo has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in five of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 21-24
3M Open
2
-14
$667,500
July 14-17
The Open Championship
MC
+2
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
2
-18
$631,900
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+1
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
28
-4
$57,047
