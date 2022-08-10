How to Watch Gary Woodland at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 29, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Gary Woodland hits his tee shot on the par 3 ninth hole during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

When he takes the course August 11-14, Gary Woodland will aim to improve upon his last performance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. In 2020, he shot +2 and finished 57th at Detroit Golf Club.

How to Watch Gary Woodland at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Date: August 11-14, 2022

August 11-14, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Course: TPC Southwind

Woodland's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Woodland has finished below par twice, while also carding one bogey-free round and three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last eight rounds.

Over his last eight rounds, Woodland has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.

Woodland last played this course in 2020, placing 57th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic MC -2 $0 July 14-17 The Open Championship MC +6 $0 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open 30 +1 $57,193 June 16-19 U.S. Open 10 E $407,220 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +5 $0

