How to Watch Gary Woodland at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
When he takes the course August 11-14, Gary Woodland will aim to improve upon his last performance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. In 2020, he shot +2 and finished 57th at Detroit Golf Club.
- Date: August 11-14, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Course: TPC Southwind
Woodland's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Woodland has finished below par twice, while also carding one bogey-free round and three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Woodland has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.
- Woodland last played this course in 2020, placing 57th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
MC
-2
$0
July 14-17
The Open Championship
MC
+6
$0
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
30
+1
$57,193
June 16-19
U.S. Open
10
E
$407,220
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+5
$0
How To Watch
August
10
2022
FedEx St. Jude Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
