How to Watch Greyson Sigg at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his most recent tournament, Greyson Sigg missed the cut at the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina. He'll be after a better result August 11-14 in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tennessee.
- Date: August 11-14, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Course: TPC Southwind
Sigg's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Sigg has finished below par four times, while also carding one bogey-free round and four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day once in his last eight rounds.
- Sigg has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
August 4- 7
Wyndham Championship
MC
+1
$0
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
MC
+3
$0
July 21-24
3M Open
7
-10
$235,625
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
26
-7
$27,565
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
27
-13
$21,909
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
August
10
2022
FedEx St. Jude Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
