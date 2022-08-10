How to Watch Greyson Sigg at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 9, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Greyson Sigg putts on the fourth green during the third round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

In his most recent tournament, Greyson Sigg missed the cut at the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina. He'll be after a better result August 11-14 in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tennessee.

How to Watch Greyson Sigg at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Date: August 11-14, 2022

August 11-14, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Course: TPC Southwind

Sigg's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Sigg has finished below par four times, while also carding one bogey-free round and four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day once in his last eight rounds.

Sigg has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings August 4- 7 Wyndham Championship MC +1 $0 July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic MC +3 $0 July 21-24 3M Open 7 -10 $235,625 July 14-17 Barracuda Championship 26 -7 $27,565 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship 27 -13 $21,909

