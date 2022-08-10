Skip to main content

How to Watch Harold Varner at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 11, 2022; St. Andrews, Fife, SCT; Harold Varner III hits his tee shot on the 6th hole during a practice round for the 150th Open Championship golf tournament at St. Andrews Old Course. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Harold Varner looks for better results in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship after he placed 50th shooting +6 in this tournament a year ago at TPC Southwind.

How to Watch Harold Varner at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Varner's Statistics

  • Varner has finished below par four times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
  • He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-10 score twice in his last 10 rounds.
  • Over his last 10 rounds, Varner has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
  • In Varner's last three events at this course, he has finished in the top 20 once. His average finish at the course is 34th.
  • Varner has played well enough to make the cut in two of his last three visits to TPC Southwind.
  • The last time Varner golfed this course (2018), he finished 51st.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

August 4- 7

Wyndham Championship

MC

E

$0

July 14-17

The Open Championship

28

-8

$90,917

June 23-26

Travelers Championship

43

-5

$31,125

June 16-19

U.S. Open

MC

+5

$0

June 9-12

RBC Canadian Open

13

-8

$160,515

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
10
2022

FedEx St. Jude Championship, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
