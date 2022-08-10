How to Watch Harold Varner at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Harold Varner looks for better results in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship after he placed 50th shooting +6 in this tournament a year ago at TPC Southwind.
How to Watch Harold Varner at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- Date: August 11-14, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Course: TPC Southwind
Varner's Statistics
- Varner has finished below par four times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-10 score twice in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Varner has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
- In Varner's last three events at this course, he has finished in the top 20 once. His average finish at the course is 34th.
- Varner has played well enough to make the cut in two of his last three visits to TPC Southwind.
- The last time Varner golfed this course (2018), he finished 51st.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
August 4- 7
Wyndham Championship
MC
E
$0
July 14-17
The Open Championship
28
-8
$90,917
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
43
-5
$31,125
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+5
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
13
-8
$160,515
