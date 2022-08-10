How to Watch Hayden Buckley at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 7, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Hayden Buckley chips onto the 12th green during the first round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Hayden Buckley looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club when he tees off in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tennessee.

How to Watch Hayden Buckley at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Date: August 11-14, 2022

August 11-14, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Course: TPC Southwind

Buckley's Statistics

Buckley has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last 10 rounds, Buckley has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings August 4- 7 Wyndham Championship MC -1 $0 July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic 24 -12 $68,460 July 21-24 3M Open 26 -5 $55,875 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship 63 -7 $7,955 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 30 -10 $39,082

