How to Watch Hayden Buckley at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Hayden Buckley looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club when he tees off in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tennessee.
- Date: August 11-14, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Course: TPC Southwind
Buckley's Statistics
- Buckley has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Buckley has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
August 4- 7
Wyndham Championship
MC
-1
$0
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
24
-12
$68,460
July 21-24
3M Open
26
-5
$55,875
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
63
-7
$7,955
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
30
-10
$39,082
