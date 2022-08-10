How to Watch Hideki Matsuyama at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 21, 2022; Blaine, Minnesota, USA; Hideki Matsuyama tees of on the 10th hole during the first round of the 3M Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Hideki Matsuyama shot -16 and took second the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at TPC Southwind August 11-14 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship.

Date: August 11-14, 2022

August 11-14, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Course: TPC Southwind

TPC Southwind Live Stream on fuboTV

Matsuyama's Statistics

Matsuyama has finished below par twice and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last seven rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last seven rounds, Matsuyama has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.

Matsuyama last played this course in 2021, finishing second in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 21-24 3M Open MC +6 $0 July 14-17 The Open Championship 68 -2 $32,525 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open MC +7 $0 June 16-19 U.S. Open 4 -3 $859,032 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +3 $0

