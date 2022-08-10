How to Watch J.J. Spaun at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 24, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; J.J. Spaun plays a shot from the first tee during the second round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

In his most recent tournament, J.J. Spaun missed the cut at the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina. He'll be after better results August 11-14 in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tennessee.

How to Watch J.J. Spaun at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Date: August 11-14, 2022

August 11-14, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Course: TPC Southwind

TPC Southwind Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Spaun's Statistics

Spaun has finished below par four times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Over his last 10 rounds, Spaun has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings August 4- 7 Wyndham Championship MC +2 $0 July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic 8 -17 $254,100 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open 59 +6 $21,499 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +4 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +4 $0

Regional restrictions apply.