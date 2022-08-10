How to Watch J.J. Spaun at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his most recent tournament, J.J. Spaun missed the cut at the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina. He'll be after better results August 11-14 in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tennessee.
How to Watch J.J. Spaun at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- Date: August 11-14, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Course: TPC Southwind
Spaun's Statistics
- Spaun has finished below par four times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Spaun has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
August 4- 7
Wyndham Championship
MC
+2
$0
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
8
-17
$254,100
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
59
+6
$21,499
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+4
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+4
$0
