In his time out at the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina, James Hahn carded a 47th-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship aiming to improve on that finish.
How to Watch James Hahn at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- Date: August 11-14, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Course: TPC Southwind
Hahn's Statistics
- Hahn has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score twice in his last 10 rounds.
- Hahn has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.
- In Hahn's last three tournaments at this course, he has finished in the top 10 one time. His average finish at the course is 26th.
- Hahn made the weekend in two of his last three trips to this course.
- In 2018, Hahn's last time competing at TPC Southwind, he placed 45th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
August 4- 7
Wyndham Championship
47
-6
$19,116
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
MC
E
$0
July 21-24
3M Open
4
-13
$315,625
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
26
-7
$27,565
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
27
-13
$21,909
