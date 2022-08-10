How to Watch James Hahn at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Aug 7, 2022; Greensboro, North Carolina, USA; James Hahn, left, and Cameron Percy study their putts on the first hole during the final round of the Wyndham Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

In his time out at the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina, James Hahn carded a 47th-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship aiming to improve on that finish.

How to Watch James Hahn at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Date: August 11-14, 2022

August 11-14, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Course: TPC Southwind

Hahn's Statistics

Hahn has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score twice in his last 10 rounds.

Hahn has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

In Hahn's last three tournaments at this course, he has finished in the top 10 one time. His average finish at the course is 26th.

Hahn made the weekend in two of his last three trips to this course.

In 2018, Hahn's last time competing at TPC Southwind, he placed 45th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings August 4- 7 Wyndham Championship 47 -6 $19,116 July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic MC E $0 July 21-24 3M Open 4 -13 $315,625 July 14-17 Barracuda Championship 26 -7 $27,565 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship 27 -13 $21,909

