How to Watch Jason Day at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
When he takes the course August 11-14, Jason Day will aim to improve upon his last performance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. In 2020, he shot -9 and placed sixth at Sedgefield Country Club.
How to Watch Jason Day at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- Date: August 11-14, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Course: TPC Southwind
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Day's Statistics
- Day has carded five straight under-par rounds while also finishing with a better-than-average score in five straight.
- Over his last nine rounds, Day has finished below par six times, while also carding one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last nine rounds.
- Over his last nine rounds, Day has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
- The last time Day competed at this course (2020), he placed sixth.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
August 4- 7
Wyndham Championship
MC
-3
$0
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
17
-14
$128,100
July 21-24
3M Open
64
+2
$15,975
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+5
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
31
E
$78,600
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
August
10
2022
FedEx St. Jude Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)