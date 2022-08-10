How to Watch Jason Day at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Aug 4, 2022; Greensboro, North Carolina, USA; Jason Day watches his tee shot off the 10th tee during the first round of the Wyndham Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

When he takes the course August 11-14, Jason Day will aim to improve upon his last performance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. In 2020, he shot -9 and placed sixth at Sedgefield Country Club.

How to Watch Jason Day at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Date: August 11-14, 2022

August 11-14, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Course: TPC Southwind

Day's Statistics

Day has carded five straight under-par rounds while also finishing with a better-than-average score in five straight.

Over his last nine rounds, Day has finished below par six times, while also carding one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last nine rounds.

Over his last nine rounds, Day has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

The last time Day competed at this course (2020), he placed sixth.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings August 4- 7 Wyndham Championship MC -3 $0 July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic 17 -14 $128,100 July 21-24 3M Open 64 +2 $15,975 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +5 $0 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 31 E $78,600

