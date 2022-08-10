Skip to main content

How to Watch Jhonattan Vegas at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 29, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Jhonattan Vegas hits his tee shot on the par 3 eleventh hole during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

When he takes the course August 11-14, Jhonattan Vegas will try to improve upon his last performance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. In 2018, he shot +3 and finished 53rd at Detroit Golf Club.

How to Watch Jhonattan Vegas at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Vegas' Statistics

  • Over his last 10 rounds, Vegas has finished below par four times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 10 rounds.
  • Vegas has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
  • In his last three trips to this course, Vegas placed 32nd in his only finish.
  • Vegas has played well enough to make the cut in one of his last three visits to TPC Southwind.
  • Vegas didn't shoot well, missing the cut the last time he golfed TPC Southwind in 2015

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

July 28-31

Rocket Mortgage Classic

49

-8

$20,622

July 7-10

Genesis Scottish Open

36

+2

$45,315

June 23-26

Travelers Championship

MC

+4

$0

June 9-12

RBC Canadian Open

53

+1

$20,387

June 2- 5

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

37

+2

$51,000

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
10
2022

FedEx St. Jude Championship, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
