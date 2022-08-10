How to Watch Jhonattan Vegas at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

When he takes the course August 11-14, Jhonattan Vegas will try to improve upon his last performance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. In 2018, he shot +3 and finished 53rd at Detroit Golf Club.

How to Watch Jhonattan Vegas at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Date: August 11-14, 2022

August 11-14, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Course: TPC Southwind

Vegas' Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Vegas has finished below par four times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 10 rounds.

Vegas has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

In his last three trips to this course, Vegas placed 32nd in his only finish.

Vegas has played well enough to make the cut in one of his last three visits to TPC Southwind.

Vegas didn't shoot well, missing the cut the last time he golfed TPC Southwind in 2015

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic 49 -8 $20,622 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open 36 +2 $45,315 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +4 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 53 +1 $20,387 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 37 +2 $51,000

