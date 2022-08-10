How to Watch Jhonattan Vegas at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
When he takes the course August 11-14, Jhonattan Vegas will try to improve upon his last performance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. In 2018, he shot +3 and finished 53rd at Detroit Golf Club.
- Date: August 11-14, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Course: TPC Southwind
Vegas' Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Vegas has finished below par four times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 10 rounds.
- Vegas has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
- In his last three trips to this course, Vegas placed 32nd in his only finish.
- Vegas has played well enough to make the cut in one of his last three visits to TPC Southwind.
- Vegas didn't shoot well, missing the cut the last time he golfed TPC Southwind in 2015
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
49
-8
$20,622
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
36
+2
$45,315
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+4
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
53
+1
$20,387
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
37
+2
$51,000
How To Watch
August
10
2022
FedEx St. Jude Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
