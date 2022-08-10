How to Watch Joaquin Niemann at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Joaquin Niemann will appear in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship August 11-14 after a 53rd-place finish in Saint Andrews, United Kingdom at The Open Championship.
How to Watch Joaquin Niemann at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- Date: August 11-14, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Course: TPC Southwind
Niemann's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Niemann has finished below par four times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Niemann has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
- In Niemann's last three events at this course, he has finished in the top 20 once. His average finish at the course is 35th.
- Niemann has played well enough to make the cut in two of his last three events at TPC Southwind.
- In his most recent appearance at TPC Southwind in 2021, Niemann placed 17th on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 14-17
The Open Championship
53
-4
$35,656
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
16
-1
$103,262
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+3
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
47
+9
$50,672
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
3
-7
$708,000
