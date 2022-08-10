How to Watch Joel Dahmen at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Joel Dahmen enters play August 11-14 in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship at Sedgefield Country Club following an 81st-place finish in the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina his last time in competition.
How to Watch Joel Dahmen at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- Date: August 11-14, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Course: TPC Southwind
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
Dahmen's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Dahmen has finished below par three times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last eight rounds, Dahmen has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.
- Dahmen has two top-20 finishes in his last three trips to this course. His average finishing position over that span is 19th.
- Dahmen has made the cut two times in his last three events at this course.
- In 2020, Dahmen's last time competing at TPC Southwind, he placed 20th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
August 4- 7
Wyndham Championship
81
+3
$13,286
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
MC
+3
$0
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
MC
+7
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
69
+4
$17,347
June 16-19
U.S. Open
10
E
$407,220
How To Watch
FedEx St. Jude Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Time
/EST
