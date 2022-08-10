How to Watch Joel Dahmen at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 24, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Joel Dahmen plays a shot from the fairway of the first hole during the second round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Joel Dahmen enters play August 11-14 in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship at Sedgefield Country Club following an 81st-place finish in the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina his last time in competition.

How to Watch Joel Dahmen at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Date: August 11-14, 2022

August 11-14, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Course: TPC Southwind

Dahmen's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Dahmen has finished below par three times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last eight rounds, Dahmen has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

Dahmen has two top-20 finishes in his last three trips to this course. His average finishing position over that span is 19th.

Dahmen has made the cut two times in his last three events at this course.

In 2020, Dahmen's last time competing at TPC Southwind, he placed 20th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings August 4- 7 Wyndham Championship 81 +3 $13,286 July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic MC +3 $0 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open MC +7 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 69 +4 $17,347 June 16-19 U.S. Open 10 E $407,220

