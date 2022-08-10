How to Watch John Huh at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Aug 7, 2022; Greensboro, North Carolina, USA; John Huh watches his tee shot on the second tee during the final round of the Wyndham Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

John Huh enters play August 11-14 in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship at Sedgefield Country Club following a second-place finish in the Wyndham Championship in the last competition he appeared in.

How to Watch John Huh at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Date: August 11-14, 2022

August 11-14, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Course: TPC Southwind

Huh's Statistics

Huh has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 three times.

Huh has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 10 rounds.

Huh struggled, missing the cut in his most recent appearance at TPC Southwind in 2018

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings August 4- 7 Wyndham Championship 2 -15 $649,700 July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic 57 -7 $18,648 July 21-24 3M Open MC +3 $0 July 14-17 Barracuda Championship 55 E $8,584 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship MC -4 $0

