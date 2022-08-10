How to Watch John Huh at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
John Huh enters play August 11-14 in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship at Sedgefield Country Club following a second-place finish in the Wyndham Championship in the last competition he appeared in.
How to Watch John Huh at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- Date: August 11-14, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Course: TPC Southwind
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
Huh's Statistics
- Huh has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 three times.
- Huh has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 10 rounds.
- Huh struggled, missing the cut in his most recent appearance at TPC Southwind in 2018
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
August 4- 7
Wyndham Championship
2
-15
$649,700
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
57
-7
$18,648
July 21-24
3M Open
MC
+3
$0
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
55
E
$8,584
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
MC
-4
$0
How To Watch
August
10
2022
FedEx St. Jude Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
