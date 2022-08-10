How to Watch Jon Rahm at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Jon Rahm finished 52nd in the FedEx St. Jude Championship in 2020, shooting a +1 on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher August 11-14 at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee.
How to Watch Jon Rahm at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- Date: August 11-14, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Course: TPC Southwind
Rahm's Statistics
- Rahm will attempt to extend his streak of made cuts to 15 by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.
- Rahm has finished below par six times and carded seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 12 rounds.
- Rahm has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
- Rahm last played at TPC Southwind in 2020 and placed 52nd in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 14-17
The Open Championship
34
-7
$68,906
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
55
+5
$22,917
June 16-19
U.S. Open
12
+1
$347,058
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
10
-4
$303,000
May 19-22
PGA Championship
48
+6
$32,146
How To Watch
August
10
2022
FedEx St. Jude Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
