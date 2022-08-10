How to Watch Jon Rahm at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 16, 2022; St. Andrews, SCT; Jon Rahm on the 5th hole during the third round of the 150th Open Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Jon Rahm finished 52nd in the FedEx St. Jude Championship in 2020, shooting a +1 on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher August 11-14 at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee.

Date: August 11-14, 2022

August 11-14, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Course: TPC Southwind

Rahm's Statistics

Rahm will attempt to extend his streak of made cuts to 15 by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Rahm has finished below par six times and carded seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 12 rounds.

Rahm has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Rahm last played at TPC Southwind in 2020 and placed 52nd in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 14-17 The Open Championship 34 -7 $68,906 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open 55 +5 $22,917 June 16-19 U.S. Open 12 +1 $347,058 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 10 -4 $303,000 May 19-22 PGA Championship 48 +6 $32,146

