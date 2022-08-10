Skip to main content

How to Watch Jon Rahm at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 16, 2022; St. Andrews, SCT; Jon Rahm on the 5th hole during the third round of the 150th Open Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Jon Rahm finished 52nd in the FedEx St. Jude Championship in 2020, shooting a +1 on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher August 11-14 at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee.

How to Watch Jon Rahm at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Rahm's Statistics

  • Rahm will attempt to extend his streak of made cuts to 15 by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.
  • Rahm has finished below par six times and carded seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
  • He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 12 rounds.
  • Rahm has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
  • Rahm last played at TPC Southwind in 2020 and placed 52nd in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

July 14-17

The Open Championship

34

-7

$68,906

July 7-10

Genesis Scottish Open

55

+5

$22,917

June 16-19

U.S. Open

12

+1

$347,058

June 2- 5

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

10

-4

$303,000

May 19-22

PGA Championship

48

+6

$32,146

How To Watch

August
10
2022

FedEx St. Jude Championship, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
