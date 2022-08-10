How to Watch Joohyung Kim at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Aug 7, 2022; Greensboro, North Carolina, USA; Joohyung Kim holds his trophy after winning the Wyndham Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

The No.21-ranked player in the world, Joohyung Kim, looks to repeat his winning performance from the Wyndham Championship in his most recent competition when he plays in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind August 11-14.

Date: August 11-14, 2022

August 11-14, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Course: TPC Southwind

Kim's Statistics

Kim will try to make the cut for the seventh straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.

Kim has carded six straight under-par rounds while also finishing with a better-than-average score in six straight.

Kim has finished below par nine times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day three times while finishing with a top-10 score four times in his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Kim has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round five times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day eight times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings August 4- 7 Wyndham Championship 1 -20 $1,314,000 July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic 7 -18 $283,500 July 21-24 3M Open 26 -5 $55,875 July 14-17 The Open Championship 47 -5 $40,600 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open 3 -5 $517,001

