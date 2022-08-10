How to Watch Joohyung Kim at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
The No.21-ranked player in the world, Joohyung Kim, looks to repeat his winning performance from the Wyndham Championship in his most recent competition when he plays in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind August 11-14.
How to Watch Joohyung Kim at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- Date: August 11-14, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Course: TPC Southwind
Kim's Statistics
- Kim will try to make the cut for the seventh straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.
- Kim has carded six straight under-par rounds while also finishing with a better-than-average score in six straight.
- Kim has finished below par nine times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day three times while finishing with a top-10 score four times in his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Kim has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round five times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day eight times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
August 4- 7
Wyndham Championship
1
-20
$1,314,000
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
7
-18
$283,500
July 21-24
3M Open
26
-5
$55,875
July 14-17
The Open Championship
47
-5
$40,600
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
3
-5
$517,001
How To Watch
August
10
2022
FedEx St. Jude Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
