How to Watch Jordan Spieth at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Jordan Spieth hits the links in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship August 11-14 coming off an eighth-place finish in The Open Championship in his last tournament.
- Date: August 11-14, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Course: TPC Southwind
Spieth's Statistics
- Spieth has carded four straight under-par rounds while also finishing with a better-than-average score in four straight.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Spieth has finished below par seven times, while also carding one bogey-free round and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Spieth has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.
- Spieth last played at TPC Southwind in 2021 and finished 12th in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 14-17
The Open Championship
8
-12
$325,667
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
10
-2
$155,336
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+1
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
37
+7
$75,916
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
18
-2
$142,800
How To Watch
August
10
2022
FedEx St. Jude Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
