How to Watch Jordan Spieth at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 17, 2022; St. Andrews, SCT; Jordan Spieth takes a shot on the 18th hole during the final round of the 150th Open Championship golf tournament at St. Andrews Old Course. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Spieth hits the links in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship August 11-14 coming off an eighth-place finish in The Open Championship in his last tournament.

How to Watch Jordan Spieth at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Spieth's Statistics

  • Spieth has carded four straight under-par rounds while also finishing with a better-than-average score in four straight.
  • Over his last 10 rounds, Spieth has finished below par seven times, while also carding one bogey-free round and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds.
  • Over his last 10 rounds, Spieth has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.
  • Spieth last played at TPC Southwind in 2021 and finished 12th in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

July 14-17

The Open Championship

8

-12

$325,667

July 7-10

Genesis Scottish Open

10

-2

$155,336

June 23-26

Travelers Championship

MC

+1

$0

June 16-19

U.S. Open

37

+7

$75,916

June 2- 5

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

18

-2

$142,800

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
10
2022

FedEx St. Jude Championship, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
