How to Watch Jordan Spieth at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 17, 2022; St. Andrews, SCT; Jordan Spieth takes a shot on the 18th hole during the final round of the 150th Open Championship golf tournament at St. Andrews Old Course. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Spieth hits the links in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship August 11-14 coming off an eighth-place finish in The Open Championship in his last tournament.

How to Watch Jordan Spieth at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Date: August 11-14, 2022

August 11-14, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Course: TPC Southwind

TPC Southwind Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Spieth's Statistics

Spieth has carded four straight under-par rounds while also finishing with a better-than-average score in four straight.

Over his last 10 rounds, Spieth has finished below par seven times, while also carding one bogey-free round and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Spieth has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.

Spieth last played at TPC Southwind in 2021 and finished 12th in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 14-17 The Open Championship 8 -12 $325,667 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open 10 -2 $155,336 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +1 $0 June 16-19 U.S. Open 37 +7 $75,916 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 18 -2 $142,800

Regional restrictions apply.