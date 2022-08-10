How to Watch JT Poston at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
JT Poston placed 30th in the FedEx St. Jude Championship in 2020, shooting a -4 on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher August 11-14 at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee.
- Date: August 11-14, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Course: TPC Southwind
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
Poston's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Poston has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day once in his last 10 rounds.
- Poston has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
- In Poston's last three entries to this course, he's finished among the top 20 once, and his average finish at the course is 24th.
- Poston has played well enough to make the cut in two of his last three visits to TPC Southwind.
- The last time Poston golfed this course (2020), he finished 30th.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
August 4- 7
Wyndham Championship
21
-9
$73,608
July 21-24
3M Open
11
-8
$160,875
July 14-17
The Open Championship
MC
+2
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
1
-21
$1,278,000
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
2
-17
$738,700
