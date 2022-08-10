How to Watch Justin Rose at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 18, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Justin Rose plays his shot from the seventh tee during the third round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Rose looks for better results in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship after he placed 54th shooting +2 in this tournament a year ago at TPC Southwind.

Date: August 11-14, 2022

August 11-14, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Course: TPC Southwind

Rose's Statistics

Rose has qualified for the weekend in four straight events.

Over his last 12 rounds, Rose has finished below par five times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score twice in his last 12 rounds.

Rose has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

In 2021, Rose's last time competing at TPC Southwind, he placed 54th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings August 4- 7 Wyndham Championship 54 -5 $16,863 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open 69 +9 $16,774 June 16-19 U.S. Open 37 +7 $75,916 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 4 -14 $391,500 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +3 $0

