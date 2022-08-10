How to Watch Justin Rose at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Justin Rose looks for better results in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship after he placed 54th shooting +2 in this tournament a year ago at TPC Southwind.
How to Watch Justin Rose at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- Date: August 11-14, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Course: TPC Southwind
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Rose's Statistics
- Rose has qualified for the weekend in four straight events.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Rose has finished below par five times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-10 score twice in his last 12 rounds.
- Rose has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
- In 2021, Rose's last time competing at TPC Southwind, he placed 54th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
August 4- 7
Wyndham Championship
54
-5
$16,863
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
69
+9
$16,774
June 16-19
U.S. Open
37
+7
$75,916
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
4
-14
$391,500
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+3
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
August
10
2022
FedEx St. Jude Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)