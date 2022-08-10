Skip to main content

How to Watch Justin Rose at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 18, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Justin Rose plays his shot from the seventh tee during the third round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Rose looks for better results in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship after he placed 54th shooting +2 in this tournament a year ago at TPC Southwind.

How to Watch Justin Rose at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Rose's Statistics

  • Rose has qualified for the weekend in four straight events.
  • Over his last 12 rounds, Rose has finished below par five times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has carded a top-10 score twice in his last 12 rounds.
  • Rose has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
  • In 2021, Rose's last time competing at TPC Southwind, he placed 54th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

August 4- 7

Wyndham Championship

54

-5

$16,863

July 7-10

Genesis Scottish Open

69

+9

$16,774

June 16-19

U.S. Open

37

+7

$75,916

June 9-12

RBC Canadian Open

4

-14

$391,500

May 26-29

Charles Schwab Challenge

MC

+3

$0

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
10
2022

FedEx St. Jude Championship, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
