How to Watch Justin Thomas at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Justin Thomas hits the links August 11-14 in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship at St Andrews Links (Old Course) following a 53rd-place finish in The Open Championship in Saint Andrews, United Kingdom his last time in competition.
How to Watch Justin Thomas at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- Date: August 11-14, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Course: TPC Southwind
Thomas' Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Thomas has finished below par three times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Thomas has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
- In 2021, Thomas' last time competing at TPC Southwind, he placed 26th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 14-17
The Open Championship
53
-4
$35,656
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
MC
+10
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
37
+7
$75,916
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
3
-15
$600,300
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+3
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
