How to Watch Justin Thomas at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 17, 2022; St. Andrews, SCT; Justin Thomas waves on the 18th green during the final round of the 150th Open Championship golf tournament at St. Andrews Old Course. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Thomas hits the links August 11-14 in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship at St Andrews Links (Old Course) following a 53rd-place finish in The Open Championship in Saint Andrews, United Kingdom his last time in competition.

How to Watch Justin Thomas at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Date: August 11-14, 2022

August 11-14, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Course: TPC Southwind

Thomas' Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Thomas has finished below par three times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last 10 rounds, Thomas has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

In 2021, Thomas' last time competing at TPC Southwind, he placed 26th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 14-17 The Open Championship 53 -4 $35,656 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open MC +10 $0 June 16-19 U.S. Open 37 +7 $75,916 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 3 -15 $600,300 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +3 $0

