How to Watch Keegan Bradley at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his most recent tournament at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan, Keegan Bradley finished the weekend at -9, good for a 44th-place finish. He competes in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship August 11-14 trying for an improved score.
How to Watch Keegan Bradley at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- Date: August 11-14, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Course: TPC Southwind
Bradley's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Bradley has finished below par four times, while also carding one bogey-free round and three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Bradley has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.
- In his last appearance at TPC Southwind in 2020, Bradley placed 52nd on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
44
-9
$26,527
July 14-17
The Open Championship
MC
+3
$0
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
MC
+9
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
19
-9
$106,102
June 16-19
U.S. Open
7
-1
$515,934
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
August
10
2022
FedEx St. Jude Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
