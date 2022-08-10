How to Watch Keegan Bradley at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 19, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Keegan Bradley acknowledges the crowd after competing his final round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

In his most recent tournament at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan, Keegan Bradley finished the weekend at -9, good for a 44th-place finish. He competes in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship August 11-14 trying for an improved score.

How to Watch Keegan Bradley at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Date: August 11-14, 2022

August 11-14, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Course: TPC Southwind

Bradley's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Bradley has finished below par four times, while also carding one bogey-free round and three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Bradley has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.

In his last appearance at TPC Southwind in 2020, Bradley placed 52nd on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic 44 -9 $26,527 July 14-17 The Open Championship MC +3 $0 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open MC +9 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 19 -9 $106,102 June 16-19 U.S. Open 7 -1 $515,934

