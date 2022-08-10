How to Watch Keith Mitchell at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his tournament at the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina, Keith Mitchell posted a 54th-place finish, and he enters the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship looking to improve on that finish.
How to Watch Keith Mitchell at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- Date: August 11-14, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Course: TPC Southwind
Mitchell's Statistics
- Mitchell has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Mitchell has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
- Mitchell has an average finish of 38th over his last two trips to this course.
- Mitchell has played well enough to make the cut in each of his last two events at TPC Southwind.
- Mitchell last played at TPC Southwind in 2019 and placed 39th in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
August 4- 7
Wyndham Championship
54
-5
$16,863
July 14-17
The Open Championship
MC
+1
$0
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
36
+2
$45,315
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
6
-12
$320,588
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
7
-10
$273,325
