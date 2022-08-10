Kevin Kisner at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 11-14

How to Watch Kevin Kisner at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
After he finished 63rd in this tournament a year ago, Kevin Kisner has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tennessee August 11-14.
- Date: August 11-14, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Course: TPC Southwind
Kisner's Statistics
- Kisner has finished below par four times and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last seven rounds.
- Kisner has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last seven rounds.
- The last time Kisner golfed this course (2021), he placed 63rd.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
August 4- 7
Wyndham Championship
MC
+6
$0
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
MC
-1
$0
July 14-17
The Open Championship
21
-9
$120,286
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
6
-12
$320,588
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+4
$0
How To Watch
