Kevin Kisner at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 11-14

How to Watch Kevin Kisner at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 17, 2022; St. Andrews, SCT; Kevin Kisner tees off on the first hole during the final round of the 150th Open Championship golf tournament at St. Andrews Old Course. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

After he finished 63rd in this tournament a year ago, Kevin Kisner has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tennessee August 11-14.

How to Watch Kevin Kisner at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Date: August 11-14, 2022

August 11-14, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Course: TPC Southwind

Kisner's Statistics

Kisner has finished below par four times and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last seven rounds.

Kisner has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last seven rounds.

The last time Kisner golfed this course (2021), he placed 63rd.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings August 4- 7 Wyndham Championship MC +6 $0 July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic MC -1 $0 July 14-17 The Open Championship 21 -9 $120,286 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 6 -12 $320,588 June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +4 $0

