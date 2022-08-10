Skip to main content

How to Watch Kevin Streelman at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 10, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Kevin Streelman waves to the crowd on the 18th green during the final round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

After he finished 35th in this tournament a year ago, Kevin Streelman has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tennessee August 11-14.

Streelman's Statistics

  • Over his last 10 rounds, Streelman has finished below par nine times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.
  • Over his last 10 rounds, Streelman has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.
  • In his last appearance at TPC Southwind in 2020, Streelman placed 35th on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

August 4- 7

Wyndham Championship

MC

E

$0

July 28-31

Rocket Mortgage Classic

49

-8

$20,622

July 7-10

Barbasol Championship

2

-24

$403,300

June 30 - July 3

John Deere Classic

41

-9

$28,755

June 23-26

Travelers Championship

25

-8

$61,835

How To Watch

August
10
2022

FedEx St. Jude Championship, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
