How to Watch Kevin Streelman at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
After he finished 35th in this tournament a year ago, Kevin Streelman has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tennessee August 11-14.
How to Watch Kevin Streelman at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- Date: August 11-14, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Course: TPC Southwind
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
Streelman's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Streelman has finished below par nine times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Streelman has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.
- In his last appearance at TPC Southwind in 2020, Streelman placed 35th on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
August 4- 7
Wyndham Championship
MC
E
$0
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
49
-8
$20,622
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
2
-24
$403,300
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
41
-9
$28,755
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
25
-8
$61,835
How To Watch
August
10
2022
FedEx St. Jude Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Time
/EST
(Start your free trial today!)