How to Watch Kevin Tway at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Kevin Tway looks for a better result in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship after he took 63rd shooting +17 in this tournament a year ago at TPC Southwind.
How to Watch Kevin Tway at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- Date: August 11-14, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Course: TPC Southwind
Tway's Statistics
- Tway has carded an under-par score in four straight rounds while also finishing four straight with a better-than-average score.
- Over his last eight rounds, Tway has finished below par five times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last eight rounds, Tway has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
- In his last four trips to this course, Tway has an average finishing position of 47th.
- Tway qualified for the weekend in two of his last four trips to this course.
- Tway last played this course in 2019, placing 63rd in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
August 4- 7
Wyndham Championship
27
-8
$47,937
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
MC
E
$0
July 21-24
3M Open
MC
+2
$0
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
22
-5
$37,185
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
50
-10
$9,195
