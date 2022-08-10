How to Watch Kevin Tway at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Aug 6, 2022; Greensboro, North Carolina, USA; Kevin Tway looks at his lie on the 15th during the third round of the Wyndham Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Tway looks for a better result in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship after he took 63rd shooting +17 in this tournament a year ago at TPC Southwind.

Date: August 11-14, 2022

August 11-14, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Course: TPC Southwind

Tway's Statistics

Tway has carded an under-par score in four straight rounds while also finishing four straight with a better-than-average score.

Over his last eight rounds, Tway has finished below par five times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last eight rounds, Tway has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

In his last four trips to this course, Tway has an average finishing position of 47th.

Tway qualified for the weekend in two of his last four trips to this course.

Tway last played this course in 2019, placing 63rd in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings August 4- 7 Wyndham Championship 27 -8 $47,937 July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic MC E $0 July 21-24 3M Open MC +2 $0 July 14-17 Barracuda Championship 22 -5 $37,185 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship 50 -10 $9,195

