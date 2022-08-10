Skip to main content

How to Watch Kevin Tway at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Aug 6, 2022; Greensboro, North Carolina, USA; Kevin Tway looks at his lie on the 15th during the third round of the Wyndham Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Tway looks for a better result in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship after he took 63rd shooting +17 in this tournament a year ago at TPC Southwind.

How to Watch Kevin Tway at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Tway's Statistics

  • Tway has carded an under-par score in four straight rounds while also finishing four straight with a better-than-average score.
  • Over his last eight rounds, Tway has finished below par five times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
  • Over his last eight rounds, Tway has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
  • In his last four trips to this course, Tway has an average finishing position of 47th.
  • Tway qualified for the weekend in two of his last four trips to this course.
  • Tway last played this course in 2019, placing 63rd in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

August 4- 7

Wyndham Championship

27

-8

$47,937

July 28-31

Rocket Mortgage Classic

MC

E

$0

July 21-24

3M Open

MC

+2

$0

July 14-17

Barracuda Championship

22

-5

$37,185

July 7-10

Barbasol Championship

50

-10

$9,195

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
10
2022

FedEx St. Jude Championship, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
