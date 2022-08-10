Skip to main content

How to Watch Kramer Hickok at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 9, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Kramer Hickok plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Jul 9, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Kramer Hickok plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Kramer Hickok enters play August 11-14 in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship at Sedgefield Country Club following a 71st-place finish in the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina his last time in competition.

How to Watch Kramer Hickok at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Hickok's Statistics

  • Hickok has finished below par twice and carded one round with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
  • He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
  • Over his last eight rounds, Hickok has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

August 4- 7

Wyndham Championship

71

-2

$14,600

July 28-31

Rocket Mortgage Classic

MC

E

$0

July 21-24

3M Open

MC

+6

$0

July 7-10

Barbasol Championship

13

-16

$64,354

June 30 - July 3

John Deere Classic

62

-3

$15,691

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
10
2022

FedEx St. Jude Championship, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Aug 6, 2022; Greensboro, North Carolina, USA; Chesson Hadley hits his tee shot on the second tee during the third round of the Wyndham Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Chesson Hadley at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 11-14

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Jul 3, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Vincent Whaley hits a shot from the 17th fairway during the third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Vincent Whaley at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 11-14

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Jul 17, 2022; St. Andrews, SCT; Kevin Kisner tees off on the first hole during the final round of the 150th Open Championship golf tournament at St. Andrews Old Course. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Kevin Kisner at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 11-14

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Jul 21, 2022; Blaine, Minnesota, USA; Maverick McNealy hits from the rough on the 18th hole during the first round of the 3M Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Maverick McNealy at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 11-14

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Jul 17, 2022; St. Andrews, SCT; Rory McIlroy (left) hugs Viktor Hovland after their round during the final round of the 150th Open Championship golf tournament at St. Andrews Old Course. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Rory McIlroy at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 11-14

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Jul 30, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Stewart Cink reads his putt on the par 4 second hole during the third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Stewart Cink at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 11-14

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Jul 23, 2022; Blaine, Minnesota, USA; Andrew Putnam hits a tee shot on the 8th hole during the third round of the 3M Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Andrew Putnam at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 11-14

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Jun 25, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Aaron Rai plays a shot from the second tee during the third round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Aaron Rai at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 11-14

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Aug 6, 2022; Greensboro, North Carolina, USA; Billy Horschel tees off on the third tee during the third round of the Wyndham Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Billy Horschel at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 11-14

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago