How to Watch Kramer Hickok at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 9, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Kramer Hickok plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Kramer Hickok enters play August 11-14 in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship at Sedgefield Country Club following a 71st-place finish in the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina his last time in competition.

How to Watch Kramer Hickok at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Date: August 11-14, 2022

August 11-14, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Course: TPC Southwind

TPC Southwind Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Hickok's Statistics

Hickok has finished below par twice and carded one round with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last eight rounds, Hickok has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings August 4- 7 Wyndham Championship 71 -2 $14,600 July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic MC E $0 July 21-24 3M Open MC +6 $0 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship 13 -16 $64,354 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 62 -3 $15,691

Regional restrictions apply.