How to Watch Kramer Hickok at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Kramer Hickok enters play August 11-14 in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship at Sedgefield Country Club following a 71st-place finish in the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina his last time in competition.
- Date: August 11-14, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Course: TPC Southwind
Hickok's Statistics
- Hickok has finished below par twice and carded one round with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Over his last eight rounds, Hickok has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
August 4- 7
Wyndham Championship
71
-2
$14,600
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
MC
E
$0
July 21-24
3M Open
MC
+6
$0
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
13
-16
$64,354
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
62
-3
$15,691
How To Watch
August
10
2022
FedEx St. Jude Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
