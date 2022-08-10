How to Watch Kurt Kitayama at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Kurt Kitayama will compete in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship August 11-14 after a 20th-place finish in Detroit, Michigan at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
How to Watch Kurt Kitayama at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- Date: August 11-14, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Course: TPC Southwind
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
Kitayama's Statistics
- Kitayama will try to extend his streak of made cuts to four by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.
- Kitayama has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score in three of his last 12 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day four times.
- Kitayama has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
20
-13
$99,120
July 14-17
The Open Championship
72
-1
$32,013
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
2
-6
$862,324
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+7
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+3
$0
