How to Watch Kurt Kitayama at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 28, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Kurt Kitayama tees off on the fourth hole during the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Kurt Kitayama will compete in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship August 11-14 after a 20th-place finish in Detroit, Michigan at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

How to Watch Kurt Kitayama at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Kitayama's Statistics

  • Kitayama will try to extend his streak of made cuts to four by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.
  • Kitayama has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
  • He has carded a top-five score in three of his last 12 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day four times.
  • Kitayama has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

July 28-31

Rocket Mortgage Classic

20

-13

$99,120

July 14-17

The Open Championship

72

-1

$32,013

July 7-10

Genesis Scottish Open

2

-6

$862,324

June 16-19

U.S. Open

MC

+7

$0

June 2- 5

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

MC

+3

$0

How To Watch

August
10
2022

FedEx St. Jude Championship, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
