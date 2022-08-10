How to Watch Kyoung-Hoon Lee at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 26, 2021; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Kyoung-Hoon Lee lines up his tee shot from the third tee during the third round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Kyoung-Hoon Lee, the No. 45 player in the world, looks to improve upon his 54th-place finish in last year's tournament when he hits the links in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind August 11-14.

How to Watch Kyoung-Hoon Lee at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Date: August 11-14, 2022

August 11-14, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Course: TPC Southwind

Lee's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Lee has finished below par three times, while also carding one bogey-free round and three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last eight rounds.

Over his last eight rounds, Lee has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

The last time Lee competed at this course (2021), he placed 54th.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings August 4- 7 Wyndham Championship 61 -4 $15,841 July 14-17 The Open Championship MC +2 $0 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open MC +5 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 19 -9 $106,102 June 16-19 U.S. Open 37 +7 $75,916

