How to Watch Kyoung-Hoon Lee at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 26, 2021; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Kyoung-Hoon Lee lines up his tee shot from the third tee during the third round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Kyoung-Hoon Lee, the No. 45 player in the world, looks to improve upon his 54th-place finish in last year's tournament when he hits the links in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind August 11-14.

How to Watch Kyoung-Hoon Lee at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Lee's Statistics

  • Over his last eight rounds, Lee has finished below par three times, while also carding one bogey-free round and three rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has carded a top-10 score once in his last eight rounds.
  • Over his last eight rounds, Lee has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
  • The last time Lee competed at this course (2021), he placed 54th.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

August 4- 7

Wyndham Championship

61

-4

$15,841

July 14-17

The Open Championship

MC

+2

$0

July 7-10

Genesis Scottish Open

MC

+5

$0

June 23-26

Travelers Championship

19

-9

$106,102

June 16-19

U.S. Open

37

+7

$75,916

How To Watch

August
10
2022

FedEx St. Jude Championship, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
