How to Watch Kyoung-Hoon Lee at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Kyoung-Hoon Lee, the No. 45 player in the world, looks to improve upon his 54th-place finish in last year's tournament when he hits the links in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind August 11-14.
How to Watch Kyoung-Hoon Lee at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- Date: August 11-14, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Course: TPC Southwind
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Lee's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Lee has finished below par three times, while also carding one bogey-free round and three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Lee has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
- The last time Lee competed at this course (2021), he placed 54th.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
August 4- 7
Wyndham Championship
61
-4
$15,841
July 14-17
The Open Championship
MC
+2
$0
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
MC
+5
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
19
-9
$106,102
June 16-19
U.S. Open
37
+7
$75,916
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
August
10
2022
FedEx St. Jude Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)