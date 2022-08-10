How to Watch Lee Hodges at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Lee Hodges enters the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship August 11-14 after a 47th-place finish in the Wyndham Championship in his last tournament.
How to Watch Lee Hodges at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- Date: August 11-14, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Course: TPC Southwind
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
Hodges' Statistics
- Hodges will look to make the cut for the fourth straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.
- Hodges has finished below par eight times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 12 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Hodges has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
August 4- 7
Wyndham Championship
47
-6
$19,116
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
44
-9
$26,527
July 21-24
3M Open
16
-7
$103,313
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
MC
-2
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
43
-8
$21,975
Regional restrictions apply.
