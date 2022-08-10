How to Watch Lucas Glover at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Lucas Glover will appear in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship August 11-14 after a 54th-place finish in Greensboro, North Carolina at the Wyndham Championship.
- Date: August 11-14, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Course: TPC Southwind
Glover's Statistics
- Glover has finished below par three times and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last eight rounds.
- Glover has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.
- Glover has an average finish of 55th over his last two trips to this course.
- Glover made it through to the weekend in each of his last two events at TPC Southwind.
- Glover last played this course in 2021, placing 57th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
August 4- 7
Wyndham Championship
54
-5
$16,863
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
MC
-2
$0
July 21-24
3M Open
MC
+5
$0
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
MC
+7
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
-2
$0
How To Watch
August
10
2022
FedEx St. Jude Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
