How to Watch Lucas Herbert at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Lucas Herbert looks for better results in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship after he placed 36th shooting -2 in this tournament a year ago at TPC Southwind.
- Date: August 11-14, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Course: TPC Southwind
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Herbert's Statistics
- Herbert has finished below par four times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Herbert has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.
- Herbert last played at TPC Southwind in 2021 and finished 36th in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 14-17
The Open Championship
15
-10
$165,583
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
MC
+4
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+13
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
48
+4
$32,040
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
48
+3
$22,092
How To Watch
August
10
2022
FedEx St. Jude Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)