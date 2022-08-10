How to Watch Luke List at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Luke List looks for a higher finish in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship after he placed 24th shooting -3 in this tournament a year ago at TPC Southwind.
How to Watch Luke List at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- Date: August 11-14, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Course: TPC Southwind
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
List's Statistics
- Over his last six rounds, List has finished below par once, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- List has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last six rounds.
- In List's last four events at this course, he has finished in the top 20 once. His average finish at the course is 41st.
- In his last four attempts at this course, he's made the cut three times.
- In his last appearance at TPC Southwind in 2018, List finished 56th on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
MC
+2
$0
July 14-17
The Open Championship
MC
+5
$0
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
MC
+7
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
19
-9
$106,102
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+5
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
