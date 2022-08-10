How to Watch Luke List at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 29, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Luke List hits his second shot on the par 5 fourth hole during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Luke List looks for a higher finish in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship after he placed 24th shooting -3 in this tournament a year ago at TPC Southwind.

How to Watch Luke List at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Date: August 11-14, 2022

August 11-14, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Course: TPC Southwind

List's Statistics

Over his last six rounds, List has finished below par once, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

List has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last six rounds.

In List's last four events at this course, he has finished in the top 20 once. His average finish at the course is 41st.

In his last four attempts at this course, he's made the cut three times.

In his last appearance at TPC Southwind in 2018, List finished 56th on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic MC +2 $0 July 14-17 The Open Championship MC +5 $0 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open MC +7 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 19 -9 $106,102 June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +5 $0

