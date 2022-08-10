How to Watch Mackenzie Hughes at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Aug 4, 2022; Greensboro, North Carolina, USA; Mackenzie Hughes studies his putt on the ninth hole during the first round of the Wyndham Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

After he placed 44th in this tournament a year ago, Mackenzie Hughes has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tennessee August 11-14.

How to Watch Mackenzie Hughes at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Date: August 11-14, 2022

August 11-14, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Course: TPC Southwind

Hughes' Statistics

Hughes has finished below par once and carded one round with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Hughes has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.

The last time Hughes competed at this course (2020), he placed 44th.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings August 4- 7 Wyndham Championship MC +5 $0 July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic MC +4 $0 July 14-17 The Open Championship MC +4 $0 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open MC +9 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 25 -8 $61,835

