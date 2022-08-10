How to Watch Mackenzie Hughes at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
After he placed 44th in this tournament a year ago, Mackenzie Hughes has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tennessee August 11-14.
- Date: August 11-14, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Course: TPC Southwind
Hughes' Statistics
- Hughes has finished below par once and carded one round with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Hughes has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.
- The last time Hughes competed at this course (2020), he placed 44th.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
August 4- 7
Wyndham Championship
MC
+5
$0
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
MC
+4
$0
July 14-17
The Open Championship
MC
+4
$0
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
MC
+9
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
25
-8
$61,835
How To Watch
August
10
2022
FedEx St. Jude Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
