Jul 15, 2022; St. Andrews, SCT; Marc Leishman tees off on the 17th hole during the second round of the 150th Open Championship golf tournament at St. Andrews Old Course. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

When he takes the course August 11-14, Marc Leishman will try to build upon his last performance in the FedEx St. Jude Championship. In 2021, he shot -2 and placed 36th at St Andrews Links (Old Course).

How to Watch Marc Leishman at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Date: August 11-14, 2022

August 11-14, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Course: TPC Southwind

Leishman's Statistics

Over his last six rounds, Leishman has finished below par once, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Leishman has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last six rounds.

Leishman last played this course in 2021, placing 36th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 14-17 The Open Championship MC +6 $0 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open MC +5 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC E $0 June 16-19 U.S. Open 14 +2 $241,302 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +5 $0

