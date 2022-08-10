How to Watch Marc Leishman at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
When he takes the course August 11-14, Marc Leishman will try to build upon his last performance in the FedEx St. Jude Championship. In 2021, he shot -2 and placed 36th at St Andrews Links (Old Course).
How to Watch Marc Leishman at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- Date: August 11-14, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Course: TPC Southwind
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Leishman's Statistics
- Over his last six rounds, Leishman has finished below par once, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Leishman has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last six rounds.
- Leishman last played this course in 2021, placing 36th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 14-17
The Open Championship
MC
+6
$0
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
MC
+5
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
E
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
14
+2
$241,302
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+5
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
August
10
2022
FedEx St. Jude Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)