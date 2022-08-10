How to Watch Mark Hubbard at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Mark Hubbard will appear in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship August 11-14 after a 61st-place finish in Greensboro, North Carolina at the Wyndham Championship.
How to Watch Mark Hubbard at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- Date: August 11-14, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Course: TPC Southwind
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Hubbard's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Hubbard has finished below par six times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score twice and a top-10 score three times in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Hubbard has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.
- Hubbard last played at TPC Southwind in 2017 and placed 47th in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
August 4- 7
Wyndham Championship
61
-4
$15,841
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
MC
-2
$0
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
4
-15
$181,300
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
3
-22
$255,300
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
13
-13
$139,042
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
August
10
2022
FedEx St. Jude Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)