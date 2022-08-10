How to Watch Martin Laird at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Martin Laird enters play August 11-14 in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship at Sedgefield Country Club following a 47th-place finish in the Wyndham Championship in the most recent competition he played.
- Date: August 11-14, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Course: TPC Southwind
Laird's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Laird has finished below par seven times, while also carding one bogey-free round and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.
- Laird has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.
- Laird has an average finish of 50th at this course.
- Laird made the weekend in four of his last five trips to this course.
- The last time Laird played this course (2021), he placed 57th.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
August 4- 7
Wyndham Championship
47
-6
$19,116
July 21-24
3M Open
MC
+2
$0
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
3
-14
$255,300
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
30
-10
$39,082
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
13
-10
$159,775
