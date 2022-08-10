How to Watch Martin Laird at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Aug 6, 2022; Greensboro, North Carolina, USA; Martin Laird studies his putt on the 15th hole during the third round of the Wyndham Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

Martin Laird enters play August 11-14 in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship at Sedgefield Country Club following a 47th-place finish in the Wyndham Championship in the most recent competition he played.

How to Watch Martin Laird at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Date: August 11-14, 2022

August 11-14, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Course: TPC Southwind

Laird's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Laird has finished below par seven times, while also carding one bogey-free round and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Laird has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

Laird has an average finish of 50th at this course.

Laird made the weekend in four of his last five trips to this course.

The last time Laird played this course (2021), he placed 57th.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings August 4- 7 Wyndham Championship 47 -6 $19,116 July 21-24 3M Open MC +2 $0 July 14-17 Barracuda Championship 3 -14 $255,300 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 30 -10 $39,082 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 13 -10 $159,775

