How to Watch Matt Kuchar at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Matt Kuchar shot -5 and took 25th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at TPC Southwind August 11-14 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship.
How to Watch Matt Kuchar at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- Date: August 11-14, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Course: TPC Southwind
Kuchar's Statistics
- Kuchar has finished below par four times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Kuchar has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.
- In his last appearance at TPC Southwind in 2020, Kuchar finished 25th on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
MC
-1
$0
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
47
+4
$27,711
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
45
+3
$37,800
May 19-22
PGA Championship
34
+4
$61,607
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
12
-20
$193,375
How To Watch
August
10
2022
FedEx St. Jude Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
