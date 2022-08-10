How to Watch Matt Kuchar at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 4, 2022; Dublin, Ohio, USA; Matt Kuchar fist bumps a fan as he walks to the 15th tee during the third round of the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club. Pga Memorial Tournament Round 3

Matt Kuchar shot -5 and took 25th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at TPC Southwind August 11-14 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship.

How to Watch Matt Kuchar at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Date: August 11-14, 2022

August 11-14, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Course: TPC Southwind

Kuchar's Statistics

Kuchar has finished below par four times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Kuchar has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.

In his last appearance at TPC Southwind in 2020, Kuchar finished 25th on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic MC -1 $0 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open 47 +4 $27,711 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 45 +3 $37,800 May 19-22 PGA Championship 34 +4 $61,607 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 12 -20 $193,375

