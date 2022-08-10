Skip to main content

How to Watch Matthew Fitzpatrick at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 19, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Matthew Fitzpatrick poses with the US Open Championship Trophy after the final round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Matthew Fitzpatrick seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship. He took 57th at the par-70 TPC Southwind in 2021.

How to Watch Matthew Fitzpatrick at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Fitzpatrick's Statistics

  • Fitzpatrick has qualified for the weekend four times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.
  • Over his last 12 rounds, Fitzpatrick has finished below par six times, while also carding 11 rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has carded a top-five score four times and a top-10 score five times in his last 12 rounds.
  • Over his last 12 rounds, Fitzpatrick has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round five times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day nine times.
  • In 2021, Fitzpatrick's last time competing at TPC Southwind, he placed 57th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

July 14-17

The Open Championship

21

-9

$120,286

July 7-10

Genesis Scottish Open

6

-3

$239,895

June 16-19

U.S. Open

1

-6

$3,150,000

June 9-12

RBC Canadian Open

10

-9

$219,675

June 2- 5

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

MC

+3

$0

How To Watch

August
10
2022

FedEx St. Jude Championship, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
