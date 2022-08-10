How to Watch Matthew Fitzpatrick at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 19, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Matthew Fitzpatrick poses with the US Open Championship Trophy after the final round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Matthew Fitzpatrick seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship. He took 57th at the par-70 TPC Southwind in 2021.

How to Watch Matthew Fitzpatrick at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Date: August 11-14, 2022

August 11-14, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Course: TPC Southwind

Fitzpatrick's Statistics

Fitzpatrick has qualified for the weekend four times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.

Over his last 12 rounds, Fitzpatrick has finished below par six times, while also carding 11 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score four times and a top-10 score five times in his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Fitzpatrick has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round five times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day nine times.

In 2021, Fitzpatrick's last time competing at TPC Southwind, he placed 57th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 14-17 The Open Championship 21 -9 $120,286 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open 6 -3 $239,895 June 16-19 U.S. Open 1 -6 $3,150,000 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 10 -9 $219,675 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +3 $0

