How to Watch Matthew Fitzpatrick at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Matthew Fitzpatrick seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship. He took 57th at the par-70 TPC Southwind in 2021.
How to Watch Matthew Fitzpatrick at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- Date: August 11-14, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Course: TPC Southwind
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Fitzpatrick's Statistics
- Fitzpatrick has qualified for the weekend four times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Fitzpatrick has finished below par six times, while also carding 11 rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score four times and a top-10 score five times in his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Fitzpatrick has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round five times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day nine times.
- In 2021, Fitzpatrick's last time competing at TPC Southwind, he placed 57th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 14-17
The Open Championship
21
-9
$120,286
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
6
-3
$239,895
June 16-19
U.S. Open
1
-6
$3,150,000
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
10
-9
$219,675
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+3
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
August
10
2022
FedEx St. Jude Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)