Aug 6, 2022; Greensboro, North Carolina, USA; Matthew NeSmith tries to stay cool during the third round of the Wyndham Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

Matthew NeSmith enters play August 11-14 in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship at Sedgefield Country Club following a 36th-place finish in the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina his last time in competition.

How to Watch Matthew NeSmith at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Date: August 11-14, 2022

August 11-14, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Course: TPC Southwind

NeSmith's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, NeSmith has finished below par four times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last 10 rounds, NeSmith has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

NeSmith did not make the cut when he last played the course at TPC Southwind (2016).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings August 4- 7 Wyndham Championship 36 -7 $30,328 July 21-24 3M Open 72 +5 $14,850 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open MC +11 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 19 -9 $106,102 June 16-19 U.S. Open 37 +7 $75,916

