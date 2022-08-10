How to Watch Matthew NeSmith at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Matthew NeSmith enters play August 11-14 in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship at Sedgefield Country Club following a 36th-place finish in the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina his last time in competition.
- Date: August 11-14, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Course: TPC Southwind
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
NeSmith's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, NeSmith has finished below par four times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Over his last 10 rounds, NeSmith has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
- NeSmith did not make the cut when he last played the course at TPC Southwind (2016).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
August 4- 7
Wyndham Championship
36
-7
$30,328
July 21-24
3M Open
72
+5
$14,850
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
MC
+11
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
19
-9
$106,102
June 16-19
U.S. Open
37
+7
$75,916
Regional restrictions apply.
