Jul 21, 2022; Blaine, Minnesota, USA; Matthias Schwab tees of on the 11th hole during the first round of the 3M Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Matthias Schwab enters play in Memphis, Tennessee looking for better results August 11-14 in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship after failing to make the cut in his most recent competition, the Wyndham Championship

Date: August 11-14, 2022

August 11-14, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Course: TPC Southwind

Schwab's Statistics

Schwab has finished below par three times and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Schwab has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings August 4- 7 Wyndham Championship MC +2 $0 July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic MC -2 $0 July 21-24 3M Open 72 +5 $14,850 July 14-17 Barracuda Championship MC +1 $0 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 16 -12 $97,803

