How to Watch Matthias Schwab at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Matthias Schwab enters play in Memphis, Tennessee looking for better results August 11-14 in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship after failing to make the cut in his most recent competition, the Wyndham Championship
How to Watch Matthias Schwab at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- Date: August 11-14, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Course: TPC Southwind
Schwab's Statistics
- Schwab has finished below par three times and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Schwab has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
August 4- 7
Wyndham Championship
MC
+2
$0
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
MC
-2
$0
July 21-24
3M Open
72
+5
$14,850
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
MC
+1
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
16
-12
$97,803
