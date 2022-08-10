Maverick McNealy at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 11-14

How to Watch Maverick McNealy at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 21, 2022; Blaine, Minnesota, USA; Maverick McNealy hits from the rough on the 18th hole during the first round of the 3M Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

In his last competition, Maverick McNealy missed the cut at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan. He'll be after a better outcome August 11-14 in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tennessee.

How to Watch Maverick McNealy at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Date: August 11-14, 2022

August 11-14, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Course: TPC Southwind

McNealy's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, McNealy has finished below par five times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, McNealy has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic MC E $0 July 21-24 3M Open 49 -1 $18,885 July 14-17 Barracuda Championship 9 -10 $104,525 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open 16 -1 $103,262 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 8 -15 $214,775

