Maverick McNealy at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 11-14

How to Watch Maverick McNealy at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his last competition, Maverick McNealy missed the cut at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan. He'll be after a better outcome August 11-14 in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tennessee.
How to Watch Maverick McNealy at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- Date: August 11-14, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Course: TPC Southwind
McNealy's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, McNealy has finished below par five times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, McNealy has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
MC
E
$0
July 21-24
3M Open
49
-1
$18,885
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
9
-10
$104,525
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
16
-1
$103,262
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
8
-15
$214,775
How To Watch
August
10
2022
FedEx St. Jude Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
