How to Watch Max Homa at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Max Homa will appear in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship August 11-14 after a 24th-place finish in Detroit, Michigan at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
- Date: August 11-14, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Course: TPC Southwind
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Homa's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Homa has finished below par four times, while also carding one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day once in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Homa has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
- Homa has an average finish of 58th at this course.
- Homa has made the cut four times in his last five events at this course.
- Homa last played at TPC Southwind in 2021 and finished 51st in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
24
-12
$68,460
July 14-17
The Open Championship
MC
+1
$0
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
16
-1
$103,262
June 16-19
U.S. Open
47
+9
$50,672
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
5
-6
$411,600
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
August
10
2022
FedEx St. Jude Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
Live Stream: FUBOTV