Jun 30, 2022; Silvis, Illinois, USA; Michael Thompson of St. Simons Island Georgia lines up a putt on the ninth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Thompson looks for a better result in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship after he placed 57th shooting +2 in this tournament a year ago at TPC Southwind.

How to Watch Michael Thompson at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Date: August 11-14, 2022

August 11-14, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Course: TPC Southwind

Thompson's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Thompson has finished below par eight times, while also carding eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Thompson has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.

Over Thompson's last five trips to this course, he has one top-five finish. His average finish here is 40th.

Thompson has made the cut three times in his last five events at this course.

The last time Thompson competed at this course (2020), he placed 57th.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings August 4- 7 Wyndham Championship MC E $0 July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic 24 -12 $68,460 July 21-24 3M Open 26 -5 $55,875 July 14-17 Barracuda Championship 9 -10 $104,525 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship MC +3 $0

