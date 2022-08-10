How to Watch Michael Thompson at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Michael Thompson looks for a better result in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship after he placed 57th shooting +2 in this tournament a year ago at TPC Southwind.
How to Watch Michael Thompson at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- Date: August 11-14, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Course: TPC Southwind
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Thompson's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Thompson has finished below par eight times, while also carding eight rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Thompson has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.
- Over Thompson's last five trips to this course, he has one top-five finish. His average finish here is 40th.
- Thompson has made the cut three times in his last five events at this course.
- The last time Thompson competed at this course (2020), he placed 57th.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
August 4- 7
Wyndham Championship
MC
E
$0
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
24
-12
$68,460
July 21-24
3M Open
26
-5
$55,875
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
9
-10
$104,525
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
MC
+3
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
August
10
2022
FedEx St. Jude Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)