Jun 17, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Sungjae Im (left) putts on the 17th green as Mito Pereira looks on during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Mito Pereira enters play in Memphis, Tennessee ranked No. 50 in the world, and is looking for better results August 11-14 in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship after failing to make the cut in his last outing, The Open Championship

How to Watch Mito Pereira at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Date: August 11-14, 2022

August 11-14, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Course: TPC Southwind

Pereira's Statistics

Over his last six rounds, Pereira has finished below par twice, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last six rounds.

Pereira has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last six rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 14-17 The Open Championship MC +5 $0 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open MC +7 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC -1 $0 June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +4 $0 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 13 -3 $221,400

