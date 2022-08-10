How to Watch Mito Pereira at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Mito Pereira enters play in Memphis, Tennessee ranked No. 50 in the world, and is looking for better results August 11-14 in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship after failing to make the cut in his last outing, The Open Championship
How to Watch Mito Pereira at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- Date: August 11-14, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Course: TPC Southwind
Pereira's Statistics
- Over his last six rounds, Pereira has finished below par twice, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last six rounds.
- Pereira has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last six rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 14-17
The Open Championship
MC
+5
$0
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
MC
+7
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
-1
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+4
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
13
-3
$221,400
How To Watch
August
10
2022
FedEx St. Jude Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
