How to Watch Nick Taylor at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Nick Taylor will compete in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship August 11-14 after an 81st-place finish in Greensboro, North Carolina at the Wyndham Championship.
- Date: August 11-14, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Course: TPC Southwind
Taylor's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Taylor has finished below par three times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Taylor has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last eight rounds.
- Taylor has an average finish of 33rd in his recent stops at this course.
- Taylor made it through to the weekend in each of his last two events at TPC Southwind.
- In his last appearance at TPC Southwind in 2020, Taylor finished 35th on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
August 4- 7
Wyndham Championship
81
+3
$13,286
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
MC
-2
$0
July 21-24
3M Open
MC
+3
$0
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
55
+5
$22,917
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
-2
$0
