How to Watch Nick Watney at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Nick Watney looks for better results in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship after he took 44th shooting +6 in this tournament a year ago at TPC Southwind.
How to Watch Nick Watney at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- Date: August 11-14, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Course: TPC Southwind
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Watney's Statistics
- Watney has finished below par three times and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last eight rounds.
- Watney has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds.
- Watney last played this course in 2017, finishing 68th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
August 4- 7
Wyndham Championship
MC
+5
$0
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
30
-11
$50,340
July 21-24
3M Open
MC
+8
$0
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
MC
+2
$0
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
MC
+4
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
August
10
2022
FedEx St. Jude Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)