How to Watch Nick Watney at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Aug 5, 2022; Greensboro, North Carolina, USA; Nick Watney watches his tee shot on the 10th tee during the second round of the Wyndham Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Watney looks for better results in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship after he took 44th shooting +6 in this tournament a year ago at TPC Southwind.

How to Watch Nick Watney at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Date: August 11-14, 2022

August 11-14, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Course: TPC Southwind

TPC Southwind Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Watney's Statistics

Watney has finished below par three times and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last eight rounds.

Watney has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds.

Watney last played this course in 2017, finishing 68th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings August 4- 7 Wyndham Championship MC +5 $0 July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic 30 -11 $50,340 July 21-24 3M Open MC +8 $0 July 14-17 Barracuda Championship MC +2 $0 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open MC +4 $0

Regional restrictions apply.