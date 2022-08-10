How to Watch Patrick Cantlay at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 30, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Patrick Cantlay makes a putt on the par 3 ninth hole during the third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Cantlay seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship. He finished 23rd at the par-70 TPC Southwind in 2021.

How to Watch Patrick Cantlay at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Date: August 11-14, 2022

August 11-14, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Course: TPC Southwind

Cantlay's Statistics

Cantlay has finished in the top 10 in each of his last three tournaments, and has a six-event streak of top-20 finishes as well.

Cantlay will seek to make the cut for the seventh straight event.

Cantlay has finished three straight rounds within three strokes of the best score of the day.

Over his last 12 rounds, Cantlay has finished below par 10 times, while also carding 12 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 12 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day five times.

Cantlay has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in six of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.

Cantlay last played this course in 2021, placing 23rd in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic 2 -21 $635,600 July 14-17 The Open Championship 8 -12 $325,667 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open 4 -4 $356,348 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 13 -10 $159,775 June 16-19 U.S. Open 14 +2 $241,302

