How to Watch Patrick Cantlay at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Patrick Cantlay seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship. He finished 23rd at the par-70 TPC Southwind in 2021.
- Date: August 11-14, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Course: TPC Southwind
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
Cantlay's Statistics
- Cantlay has finished in the top 10 in each of his last three tournaments, and has a six-event streak of top-20 finishes as well.
- Cantlay will seek to make the cut for the seventh straight event.
- Cantlay has finished three straight rounds within three strokes of the best score of the day.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Cantlay has finished below par 10 times, while also carding 12 rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 12 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day five times.
- Cantlay has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in six of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.
- Cantlay last played this course in 2021, placing 23rd in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
2
-21
$635,600
July 14-17
The Open Championship
8
-12
$325,667
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
4
-4
$356,348
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
13
-10
$159,775
June 16-19
U.S. Open
14
+2
$241,302
