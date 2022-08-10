How to Watch Patrick Rodgers at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Patrick Rodgers hits the links August 11-14 in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship at Sedgefield Country Club after a 36th-place finish in the Wyndham Championship in the most recent competition he played.
How to Watch Patrick Rodgers at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- Date: August 11-14, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Course: TPC Southwind
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Rodgers' Statistics
- Rodgers has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Rodgers has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
- The last time he competed at TPC Southwind in 2017, Rodgers failed to make the cut in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
August 4- 7
Wyndham Championship
36
-7
$30,328
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
44
-9
$26,527
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
MC
+5
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
30
-10
$39,082
June 16-19
U.S. Open
31
+6
$100,331
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
August
10
2022
FedEx St. Jude Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)