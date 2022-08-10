How to Watch Patrick Rodgers at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 1, 2022; Silvis, Illinois, USA; Patrick Rodgers hits his tee shot on the 6th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Rodgers hits the links August 11-14 in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship at Sedgefield Country Club after a 36th-place finish in the Wyndham Championship in the most recent competition he played.

How to Watch Patrick Rodgers at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Date: August 11-14, 2022

August 11-14, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Course: TPC Southwind

Rodgers' Statistics

Rodgers has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last 10 rounds, Rodgers has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

The last time he competed at TPC Southwind in 2017, Rodgers failed to make the cut in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings August 4- 7 Wyndham Championship 36 -7 $30,328 July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic 44 -9 $26,527 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open MC +5 $0 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 30 -10 $39,082 June 16-19 U.S. Open 31 +6 $100,331

