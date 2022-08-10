Skip to main content

How to Watch Patrick Rodgers at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 1, 2022; Silvis, Illinois, USA; Patrick Rodgers hits his tee shot on the 6th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Jul 1, 2022; Silvis, Illinois, USA; Patrick Rodgers hits his tee shot on the 6th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Rodgers hits the links August 11-14 in the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship at Sedgefield Country Club after a 36th-place finish in the Wyndham Championship in the most recent competition he played.

How to Watch Patrick Rodgers at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Rodgers' Statistics

  • Rodgers has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
  • He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
  • Over his last 10 rounds, Rodgers has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
  • The last time he competed at TPC Southwind in 2017, Rodgers failed to make the cut in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

August 4- 7

Wyndham Championship

36

-7

$30,328

July 28-31

Rocket Mortgage Classic

44

-9

$26,527

July 7-10

Genesis Scottish Open

MC

+5

$0

June 30 - July 3

John Deere Classic

30

-10

$39,082

June 16-19

U.S. Open

31

+6

$100,331

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
10
2022

FedEx St. Jude Championship, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Aug 6, 2022; Greensboro, North Carolina, USA; Chesson Hadley hits his tee shot on the second tee during the third round of the Wyndham Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Chesson Hadley at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 11-14

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Jul 3, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Vincent Whaley hits a shot from the 17th fairway during the third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Vincent Whaley at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 11-14

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Jul 17, 2022; St. Andrews, SCT; Kevin Kisner tees off on the first hole during the final round of the 150th Open Championship golf tournament at St. Andrews Old Course. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Kevin Kisner at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 11-14

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Jul 21, 2022; Blaine, Minnesota, USA; Maverick McNealy hits from the rough on the 18th hole during the first round of the 3M Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Maverick McNealy at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 11-14

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Jul 17, 2022; St. Andrews, SCT; Rory McIlroy (left) hugs Viktor Hovland after their round during the final round of the 150th Open Championship golf tournament at St. Andrews Old Course. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Rory McIlroy at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 11-14

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Jul 30, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Stewart Cink reads his putt on the par 4 second hole during the third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Stewart Cink at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 11-14

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Jul 23, 2022; Blaine, Minnesota, USA; Andrew Putnam hits a tee shot on the 8th hole during the third round of the 3M Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Andrew Putnam at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 11-14

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Jun 25, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Aaron Rai plays a shot from the second tee during the third round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Aaron Rai at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 11-14

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Aug 6, 2022; Greensboro, North Carolina, USA; Billy Horschel tees off on the third tee during the third round of the Wyndham Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Billy Horschel at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 11-14

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago